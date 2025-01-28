SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Cato Corporation - CATO

Pomerantz LLP

Jan 28, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  The Cato Corporation ("Cato" or the "Company") (NYSE: CATO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cato and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On November 22, 2024, Cato issued a press release stating that "[i]n light of the current economic conditions and current sales trends the Board of Directors of [Cato] suspended the regular quarterly dividend." 

On this news, Cato's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

