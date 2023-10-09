SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Lovesac Company - LOVE

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Lovesac Company ("Lovesac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOVE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lovesac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On August 15, 2023, Lovesac issued a press release announcing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements or a related audit report. The Company stated that "[i]n June 2023, the Audit Committee (the 'Audit Committee') of the Board of Directors of The Lovesac Company . . . commenced an internal investigation related to the recording of last mile shipping expenses, resulting from the discovery of a recorded journal entry in the quarter ended April 30, 2023 to capitalize $2.2 million of shipping expenses that related to the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. In addition to the aforementioned journal entry, the Company has identified through the investigation certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023 (the 'Prior Financial Statements')." Lovesac stated that "as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023. When aggregating this error with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $2.0 million to $3.0 million and $1.5 million to $2.5 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. Additionally, the Company believes that the identified errors related to the accrual methodology, together with the incorrectly recorded entry related to last mile freight expenses resulted in the overstatement of previously reported operating income and net income of less than $0.5 million, respectively, for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023. When aggregating these errors with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by less than $0.5 million, respectively, for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023." The Company further stated "that the Company's financial statements for fiscal year 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, management's report on internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, the associated audit report and report on internal control over financial reporting of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP . . . , and the Company's condensed financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023, should no longer be relied upon." 

On this news, Lovesac's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.06%, to close at $23.76 per share on August 16, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

