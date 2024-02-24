SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - TWKS

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ("Thoughtworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWKS).  Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.  

The investigation concerns whether Thoughtworks and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 12, 2024, Thoughtworks disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n February 6, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Audit Committee') of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (the "Company"), concluded . . . that the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (collectively, the 'Non-Reliance Periods') included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for the Non-Reliance Periods, (1) should no longer be relied upon due to an inaccurate presentation of the change in cash flows ascribed to operating activities in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, as further described below, and (2) will require restatement." 

Thoughtworks stated that "[a]s previously disclosed . . . in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company made a payment of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Connected Lab Inc. of $14.3 million.  During the Non-Reliance Periods, the Company included this payment in the operating activities section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.  Of the $14.3 million payment, $14.0 million reflects the fair value of the contingent consideration on the acquisition date and should have been included within the financing activities section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows." 

On this news, Thoughtworks' stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 6.12%, to close at $4.14 per share on February 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.   

