SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Transocean Ltd. - RIG

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Transocean Ltd. ("Transocean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RIG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Transocean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 3, 2024, Transocean announced that it had it agreed to sell the Development Driller III drillship and associated assets for $195 million and the Discoverer Inspiration drillship and associated assets for $147 million, as part of the Company's effort to dispose of non-strategic assets. The Company further announced that the sales would results in an estimated third-quarter non-cash charge of $630 million to $645 million associated with the impairment of the assets.

On this news, Transocean's stock price fell $0.42 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $4.32 per share on September 3, 2024.

