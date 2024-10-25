SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. - TVTX

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ("Travere" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Travere and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 26, 2024, Travere issued a press release "announc[ing] a voluntary pause of enrollment in the Phase 3 HARMONY Study evaluating pegtibatinase for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU)." Travere stated that "[t]he voluntary enrollment pause enables the Company to work to address necessary process improvements in manufacturing scale-up to support commercial scale manufacturing as well as full enrollment in the HARMONY Study" and that "[t]he voluntary enrollment pause was enacted following the Company's determination that the desired drug substance profile was not achieved in the recent scale-up process."

On this news, Travere's stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 6.85%, to close at $14.01 per share on September 27, 2024.

