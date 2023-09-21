SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tremor International Ltd - TRMR

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tremor International Ltd. ("Tremor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRMR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tremor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 17, 2023, Tremor issued a press release reporting its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Among other items, Tremor reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, missing consensus estimates by $0.20, and revenue of $84.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $12.79 million.

On this news, Tremor's stock price fell $1.91 per share, or 30.51%, to close at $4.35 per share on August 17, 2023.

