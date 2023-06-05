SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Trinseo PLC - TSE

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Trinseo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer published an article entitled "Bristol plant that spilled chemicals into Philly's water supply had other mishaps over the last decade." The article reported that a Trinseo-owned "chemical plant in Bristol[, Pennsylvania] that authorities said caused a toxic spill, threatening Philadelphia's drinking water, has a long history of mishaps - including at least four recent contamination incidents." The article further reported that "over the past decade, the U.S. Coast Guard twice before detected releases of acrylates [commonly used to produce glass-like acrylics] from the Bristol facility into the Delaware [River]. The EPA had separately flagged two other acrylate releases."

On this news, Trinseo's stock price fell $1.09 per share, or 5.26%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

