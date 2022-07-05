SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TrueBlue, Inc. - TBI

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TrueBlue, Inc. ("TrueBlue" or the "Company") (NYSE: TBI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TrueBlue and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 15, 2022, TrueBlue issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that Patrick Beharelle has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of TrueBlue, effective June 14, 2022." The Company stated that "Mr. Beharelle's resignation follows an investigation, led by outside counsel, into allegations regarding his conduct. Based on the investigation's findings, the Board of Directors determined that he had engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue's policies and Code of Conduct. Mr. Beharelle's conduct in question was not related to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance." On this news, TrueBlue's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 15, 2022.

