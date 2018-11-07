SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Under Armour Inc. - UAA

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Under Armour, Inc. ("Under Armour" or the "Company") (NYSE: UAA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Under Armour and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 5, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Under Armour's #MeToo Moment: No More Strip Clubs on Company Dime". Citing interviews with current and former employees and executives, the article reported that "[o]ver the years, executives and employees of the sports-apparel company, including Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin Plank, went with athletes or co-workers to strip clubs after some corporate and sporting events, and the company often paid for the visits of many attendees". Describing strip-club visits as "symptomatic of practices women at Under Armour found demeaning," the article further reported that "[s]ome top male executives violated company policy by behaving inappropriately with female subordinates" and that "[w]omen were invited to an annual company event based on their attractiveness to appeal to male guests". Following this news, Under Armour's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 6, 2018.

