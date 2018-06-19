SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. - VRX

[Click here to join a class action]

On June 18, 2018, Valeant's Ortho Dermatologics division announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the its New Drug Application for DUOBRII (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) (IDP-118) lotion in the treatment of plaque psoriasis. In a press release, Valeant's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Papa stated that the CRL raised "questions regarding pharmacokinetic data" for DUOBRII.

Following this announcement, Valeant's share price fell $3.30, or 12.29%, to close at $23.56 on June 18, 2018.

