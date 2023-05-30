SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Viatris Inc. - VTRS

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Viatris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2022, Viatris disclosed that the Company had decided to undertake yet another significant global reshaping of its business. The Company unexpectedly announced that Viatris had entered into an agreement to sell its biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics Limited, which was anticipated to close in the second half of 2022. The Company also divulged that it was seeking to divest additional business assets and focus on developing products in three core therapeutic areas as a part of its global reshaping. That same day, the Company announced lower-than expected guidance for fiscal year 2022 with total revenues expected to be between $17.0 to $17.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA expected to be $5.8 to $6.2 billion, and free cash flow expected to be $2.5 to $2.9 billion. Viatris attributed the lower-than-expected guidance, in part, to competition around key core products and price deterioration in certain markets, including the United States.

On this news, Viatris's stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 24.48%, to close at $11.01 per share on February 28, 2022.

