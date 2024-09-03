SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. - WBTN

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. ("Webtoon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WBTN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Webtoon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 27, 2024, Webtoon conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 15 million shares of stock priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on August 8, 2024, Webtoon reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, Webtoon reported revenue of $321 million, falling short of analyst expectations.

On this news, Webtoon's stock price fell $7.88 per share, or 38.2%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

