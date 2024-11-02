SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Winnebago Industries, Inc. - WGO

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Winnebago Industries, Inc. ("Winnebago" or the "Company") (NYSE: WGO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Winnebago and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 23, 2024, Hunterbrook Media ("Hunterbrook") published a report entitled "'Grand Deception' – Winnebago Muzzles Outcry Over Major Problem That Owners Say Makes RVs Dangerous, Untowable, Worthless". The Hunterbrook report alleged that "Winnebago's best-selling Grand Design RVs (~35% of total revenue according to Hunterbrook's analysis) appear to be experiencing widespread frame failure, potentially affecting thousands of units sold for more than a billion dollars" and that "[t]his defect has led to costly damage and potential safety hazards and rendered some RVs unroadworthy."

Following publication of the Hunterbrook report, Winnebago's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 2.28%, to close at $57.76 per share on September 23, 2024.

