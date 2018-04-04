NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WPP plc ("WPP" or the "Company") (NYSE: WPP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.
The investigation concerns whether WPP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On April 3, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the board of WPP "is looking into whether longtime Chief Executive Martin Sorrell misused company assets" and "also looking into allegations of improper personal behavior by Mr. Sorrell." Following this news, WPP's American depositary receipt price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on April 4, 2018.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.
CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-wpp-plc---wpp-300624337.html
SOURCE Pomerantz LLP
Share this article