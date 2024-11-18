SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Xerox Holdings Corporation - XRX

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Xerox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2024, Xerox issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Among other items, Xerox issued non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.25, missing consensus estimates by $0.26, and revenue of $1.53 billion, representing a decline of 7.3% year-over-year and missing consensus estimates by $100 million. Xerox advised that "[t]his quarter includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $1.0 billion, or $8.16 per share and a charge to tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance of $161 million, or $1.29 per share."

On this news, Xerox's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 17.41%, to close at $8.49 per share on October 29, 2024.

