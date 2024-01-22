SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. - XPOF

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPOF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Xponential and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 26, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research ("FPR") published a report on Xponential entitled "Abusive Franchisor That Is A House Of Cards." Citing interviews with franchisees and disclosure documents, the FPR report alleged that Xpontential's Founder and Chief Executive Officer "Anthony Geisler, has a long history of misleading investors and business partners" and that Xponential "is hiding the fact that many of [the Company's] brands and franchisees are struggling."

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell $9.38 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $15.73 per share on June 27, 2023.

Then, on December 11, 2023, Xponential disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had contacted Xponential, "requesting that the Company provide it with certain documents."

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell $1.61 per share, or 15.19%, to close at $8.99 per share on December 11, 2023.

On January 3, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded Xponential from overweight to neutral, citing lowered confidence in management's ability to meet long-term growth and margin targets.

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 3, 2024.

