SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ZNTL

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Zentalis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZNTL).

The investigation concerns whether Zentalis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 18, 2024, Zentalis announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the following studies of azenosertib: the Phase 1 ZN-c3-001 dose-escalation study in solid tumors, the Phase 2 ZN-c3-005 (DENALI) study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and the Phase 2 ZN-c3-004 (TETON) study in uterine serous carcinoma (USC)."

On this news, Zentalis's stock price fell $4.25 per share, or 50.66%, to close at $4.14 per share on June 18, 2024.

