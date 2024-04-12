SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. - ZVRA

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Zevra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZVRA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zevra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 29, 2024, Zevra filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which revealed that, on March 25, 2024, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company's Board of Directors, after discussion with senior management and the Company's independent registered public accountants, concluded that the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, (collectively, the "Prior Financial Statements") should no longer be relied upon. In connection with the preparation of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 10-K"), the Audit Committee concluded that, in prior years it had not appropriately accounted for certain common stock warrants as liabilities.

These errors led to understatements of derivative and warrant liability and additional paid-in capital and fluctuations in fair value adjustment related to derivative and warrant liability during the impacted periods. In addition, the Company stated that it had concluded that the previously disclosed errors led to misstatements of fair value adjustment related to derivative and warrant liability, derivative and warrant liability, additional paid-in capital, and accumulated deficit that were previously disclosed in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Prior Interim Financial Statements") and that on March 25, 2024, the Audit Committee, after discussion with senior management and the Company's independent registered public accountants, concluded that the Prior Interim Financial Statements should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, Zevra's stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 11.03%, to close at $5.16 per share on April 1, 2024, the next trading day.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP