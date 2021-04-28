SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. - SLGL

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ("Sol-Gel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLGL) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sol-Gel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 27, 2021, Sol-Gel issued a press release "announc[ing] an update regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process for EPSOLAY® (benzoyl peroxide) 5% topical cream for the treatment of Inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults." The press release stated, in relevant part: "In September of 2020, Sol-Gel was informed by the FDA that the PDUFA goal date for EPSOLAY is April 26, 2021. Subsequently, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the FDA's ability to conduct pre-approval inspections. In our most recent written communication with the FDA regarding EPSOLAY, the final content of the labeling was discussed and agreed to. As of today, Sol-Gel has received no notification from the FDA but did receive email confirmation that that action on the NDA for EPSOLAY could not be taken since a pre-approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY still needs to be conducted." On this news, Sol-Gel's stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 12.66%, to close at $12.00 per share on April 27, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

