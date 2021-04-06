SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Visa Inc. - V

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Visa Inc. ("Visa" or the "Company") (NYSE: V). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Visa and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 19, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that "[t]he Justice Department is investigating whether Visa Inc. is engaging in anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market, a probe that casts a cloud over a core part of its business." Specifically, the article reported that the investigation's focus is "whether Visa, the largest U.S. card network, has limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive, according to people familiar with the matter."

On this news, Visa's stock price fell $13.76 per share, or 6.24%, to close at $206.90 per share on March 19, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

