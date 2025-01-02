SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. - KROS

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

Jan 02, 2025, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KROS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980. 

The investigation concerns whether Keros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 12, 2024, Keros issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has voluntarily halted dosing in the 3.0 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg treatment arms in the ongoing TROPOS trial, a Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept (KER-012) in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH"), based on a safety review due to the unanticipated observation of pericardial effusion adverse events in the trial." 

On this news, Keros's stock price fell $50.15 per share, or 73.05%, to close at $18.50 per share on November 12, 2024. 

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980 

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Xerox Holdings Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - XRX

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Xerox Holdings Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - XRX

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRX). Such...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - CUBI

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - CUBI

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Customers Bancorp, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NYSE: CUBI). Such...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics