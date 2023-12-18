SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.- BRBS

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

18 Dec, 2023, 17:09 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. ("Blue Ridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRBS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Blue Ridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 31, 2023, after the market closed, Blue Ridge filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a current report on Form 8-K announcing it would need to restate its consolidated financial statements for its 2022 Annual Report, and the first two quarters of 2023 (the "Restatement Announcement"). In the Restatement Announcement, Blue Ridge disclosed that it had "determined that certain specialty finance loans that, as previously disclosed, were placed on nonaccrual, reserved for, or charged off in the interim periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 should have been reported as nonaccrual, reserved for, or charged off in earlier periods" and "[a]s a result, the Company's audited financial statements included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and unaudited interim financial statements included in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 should no longer be relied upon and will be restated." 

On this news, Blue Ridge's stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 33.65%, to close at $2.09 per share on November 1, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On EHang Holdings Ltd. - EH

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On EHang Holdings Ltd. - EH

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EHang Holdings Ltd. ("EHang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EH). Such investors are...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On National Instruments Corporation - NATI

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On National Instruments Corporation - NATI

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Instruments Corporation ("NATI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NATI). Such...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.