SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On British American Tobacco p.l.c. - BTI

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of British American Tobacco p.l.c. ("BAT" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BAT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2023, BAT announced that the Company would take an impairment charge of approximately $31.5 billion after reassessing the value of certain of the Company's U.S. cigarette brands. The Company stated that its U.S. business was affected by inflation-weary customers downgrading to cheaper brands and that it would start amortizing the remaining value of its U.S. brands in 2024.

On this news, BAT's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 6, 2023.

