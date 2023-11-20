SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Cano Health, Inc. - CANO

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRNEWSWIRE) Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cano and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 17, 2023, UBS cut its rating of Cano Health to "Sell", citing the Company's deteriorating liquidity position. UBS opined that "elevated third-party medical expenses will have a sustained negative effect on the company's already challenged liquidity position."

On this news, Cano's stock price fell $0.55 per share or 6.72%, to close at $7.63 per share on November 17, 2023.

