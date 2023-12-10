SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On InMode Ltd.- INMD

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InMode Ltd. ("InMode" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INMD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether InMode and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2023, InMode issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that it is revising its full-year 2023 guidance", citing "stronger-than-expected headwinds from the current macroeconomic environment, resulting in a slowdown in platform sales, mainly in North America." Specifically, InMode stated that it expects "Revenue for the full year 2023 to be in the range of $485 million to $495 million, as compared to the prior estimated range of $500 million to $510 million"; "Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 to remain in the range of 83% to 85%"; "Non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of $214 million to $218 million, as compared to the prior estimated range of $220 million to $225 million"; and "Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the full year 2023 to be in the range of $2.47 to $2.50, as compared to the prior estimated range of $2.53 to $2.57."

On this news, InMode's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 6, 2023.

