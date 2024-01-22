SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AlloVir, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ALVR

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AlloVir, Inc. ("AlloVir" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALVR). The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 24-cv-10152, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AlloVir securities between March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired AlloVir securities during the Class Period, you have until March 19, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

AlloVir, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases.

In March 2022, AlloVir initiated global phase 3 registrational studies of its lead product posoleucel for the prevention of life-threatening viral infections from viruses in high-risk, allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant patients (the "posoleucel Phase 3 Studies").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the posoleucel Phase 3 Studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; (ii) as a result, it was likely that the Company would ultimately discontinue the posoleucel Phase 3 studies; (iii) accordingly, AlloVir overstated the efficacy and clinical and/or commercial prospects of posoleucel; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 22, 2023, AlloVir announced that it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies over efficacy concerns and stated that it would explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Specifically, AlloVir said it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies after pre-planned analyses concluded they wouldn't meet their primary endpoints.

On this news, AlloVir's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 67.38%, to close at $0.76 per share on December 22, 2023.

