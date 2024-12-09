SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ESMT

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against EngageSmart, Inc. ("EngageSmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESMT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns alleged violations of the federal securities laws in connection with the January 2024 take-private acquisition of the Company (the "Merger") by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC and its affiliates. Specifically, a complaint has been filed alleging that the Merger was driven by and dominated by controlling shareholder General Atlantic, L.P. and its affiliates and assisted by conflicted financial and legal advisors retained by the special committee purported established to evaluate the merger and EngageSmart's board of directors. The complaint specifically alleges that these conflicts wholly tainted the merger process, resulting in a conflicted and unfair sales process that prevented Class Members from making an informed vote on the Merger.

You have until December 9, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who (1) purchased or otherwise acquired EngageSmart common stock between October 23, 2023 and January 26, 2024, or (2) held EngageSmart common stock as of the December 21, 2023 record date for the Merger. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

