SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - EVLV

You have until December 31, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Evolv securities during the Class Period.

On October 25, 2024, Evolv issued a press release "announc[ing] that shareholders and others should not rely upon certain of the Company's previously issued financial statements and that it will delay filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024". The press release disclosed "an internal investigation that is focused on the Company's sales practices, including whether certain sales of products and subscriptions to channel partners and end users were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions that impacted revenue recognition and other metrics, and if so, when senior Company personnel became aware of these issues" and "determined that the accounting for certain sales transactions was inaccurate and that, among other things, revenue was prematurely or incorrectly recognized in connection with financial statements prepared for the periods between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024."

On this news, Evolv's stock price fell $1.63 per share, or 39.76%, to close at $2.47 per share on October 25, 2024.

Then, on October 31, 2024, Evolv announced the termination of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Peter George, "effective immediately." The Company announced that Michael Ellenbogen, Evolv's Chief Innovation Officer will serve in an interim role until a successor is appointed.

On this news, Evolv's stock price fell $0.19 per share, or 8.12%, to close at $2.15 per share on October 31, 2024.

