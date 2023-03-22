SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HMC

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 23-cv-00794, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Honda American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Honda is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and power equipment. The Company's U.S.-based operations are conducted through its North American subsidiary, American Honda Motor Company, Inc. ("American Honda").

Certain of Honda's vehicles—including the 2018-2020MY Honda Odyssey, 2016-2020MY Honda Pilot, 2019-2020MY Honda Passport, 2015-2020MY Acura TLX, and 2015-2020MY Acura MDX—include a so-called "Idle Stop" engine feature, purportedly to enhance fuel efficiency. In marketing these vehicles, Honda and/or its subsidiaries have highlighted the Idle Stop system's purported capacity to automatically shut off a vehicle's engine to save fuel when the vehicle brakes to a stop for at least two seconds—for example, at a traffic light—and to automatically restart the engine when the driver releases the vehicle's brake pedal.

The complaint alleges that, Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honda had overstated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature; (ii) Honda maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to product quality and safety; (iii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, Honda failed to prevent American Honda from marketing and selling thousands of vehicles that contained a defective Idle Stop feature; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation, as well as financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 28, 2022, a putative class action was filed against American Honda alleging that it had sold thousands of vehicles—including the 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2019-2020 Honda Passport, 2015-2020 Acura TLX, and 2015-2020 Acura MDX—equipped with a flawed Idle Stop feature.[1] Per the allegations in the class action complaint, after initially shutting off a vehicle's engine, the Idle Stop system in the affected vehicles routinely fails to restart the engine as designed, leaving drivers unable to move their vehicles. The lawsuit further alleges that American Honda was fully aware of the defect before marketing the vehicles. [[1] Cooper et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., No. 1:22-cv-05299 (N.D. Ill.)]

On this news, Honda's ADS price fell $0.74 per share, or 3.23%, to close at $22.19 per ADS on September 29, 2022.

