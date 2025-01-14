SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Humacyte, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - HUMA

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humacyte, Inc. ("Humacyte" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUMA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Humacyte and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 17, 2025 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Humacyte securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 9, 2024, Humacyte issued a press release "announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will require additional time to complete its review of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication." The press release disclosed in part, that, "during the course of the BLA review, the FDA has conducted inspections of our manufacturing facilities and clinical sites and has actively engaged with us in multiple discussions regarding our BLA filing[.]"

On this news, Humacyte's stock price fell $1.30 per share, or 16.43%, to close at $6.61 per share on August 12, 2024.

Then, on October 17, 2024, the FDA released a Form 483 concerning Humacyte's Durham, North Carolina facility, which revealed a number of violations, including "no microbial quality assurance," "no microbial testing," and inadequate "quality oversight."

On this news, Humacyte's stock price fell $0.95 per share, or 16.35%, to close at $4.86 per share on October 17, 2024.

