SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - KSPI

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ("Kaspi.kz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KSPI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Kaspi.kz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 18, 2025 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Kaspi.kz securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On September 19, 2024, Culper Research ("Culper") issued a report entitled "Kaspi.kz (KSPI): The NASDAQ-Listed Fintech Moving Money for Criminals and Kleptocrats" (the "Report"). In the Report, Culper stated, in relevant part: "We are short Kaspi, the operator of the largest payment network and second largest bank in Kazakhstan. We believe Kaspi has systematically misled U.S. investors and regulators in its repeated claims – especially ahead of the Company's January 2024 NASDAQ listing – that the Company has zero exposure to Russia. Our research exposes this grave deception: we believe that not only do Kaspi's relationships with Russian partners permeate every segment of its business, but that in the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and into 202, Russia has contributed materially to Kaspi's reported growth. Our research further unmasks Kaspi's history of shadowy dealmaking, which raises not only related party and self-dealing concerns, but also exposes the Company's vast, longstanding ties to bad actors including sanctioned oligarchs and Russian mobsters. We believe Kaspi's premium valuation and US listing are at risk, and shares are headed lower."

On this news, Kaspi.kz's stock price fell $22.53 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") over the next two trading days, or 18.83%, to close at $97.10 per ADS on December 20, 2024.

