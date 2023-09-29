SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in KeyCorp of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KEY

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KeyCorp ("Key" or the "Company") (NYSE: KEY) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, and docketed under 23-cv-01520, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Key securities between February 27, 2020 and June 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Key securities during the Class Period, you have until October 3, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Key operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association, which provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the U.S. One of the Company's principal sources of revenue is net interest income ("NII"), which is calculated as the difference between interest income received on earning assets (such as loans and securities) and loan-related fee income, and interest expense paid on deposits and borrowings.

Key has repeatedly downplayed concerns regarding its liquidity while touting the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy. For example, the Company has repeatedly assured investors that its strong core deposit base, in conjunction other funds, supports the Company's liquidity risk management strategy, and that the Company's liquid asset portfolio, inter alia, exceeds the estimated amount needed to manage through an adverse liquidity event.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected NII for the second quarter ("Q2") and full year ("FY") of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key's business, financial results, and reputation; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 6, 2023, Key filed its presentation slides for the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference as an exhibit to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, wherein the Company disclosed that it had downwardly revised its FY 2023 guidance for NII, stating that it expects FY 2023 NII to rise by 1% to 4% (assuming a cumulative beta in the mid- to high 30s) compared to FY 2022, representing a significant reduction from the Company's prior guidance that FY 2023 NII would rise 6% to 9% compared to FY 2022. The Company attributed this negatively revised guidance to "Deposit Beta and Funding Costs", explaining that "[m]arginal funding costs are increasing with rising market interest rates, and are expected to weigh on [NII.]"

On this news, Key's stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 3.31%, to close at $17.55 per share on March 7, 2023.

On March 13, 2023, following the collapse of Silvergate Bank on March 8, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, 2023, and Signature Bank on March 12, 2023, investors grew increasingly concerned about Key's own liquidity. That same day, Odeon Capital Group LLC downgraded the Company's stock to hold from buy and BofA Global Research cut its price target on the Company's stock to $17 from $20.

On this news, Key's stock price fell $6.59 per share, or 40.69%, to close at $11.38 per share on March 13, 2023.

Then, on June 12, 2023, at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Key's Chief Financial Officer, Defendant Clark H. I. Khayat, disclosed that the Company anticipated Q2 2023 NII to be softer than earlier expected, "based on funding mix and deposit cost pressures." At the same conference, Key's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Christopher M. Gorman, disclosed that clients are demanding higher interest rates on their deposits, and that banks of Key's size are likely facing higher capital and liquidity requirements by regulators.

On this news, Key's stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 4.31%, to close at $10.22 per share on June 12, 2023.

