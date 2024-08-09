SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ODDITY Tech Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ODD

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ODDITY Tech Ltd. ("Oddity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ODD) and certain officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 24-cv-05037, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity securities between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity securities during the Class Period, you have until September 17, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Oddity describes itself as "a consumer tech platform that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market." The Company purports to serve customers worldwide through its artificial intelligence- ("AI") driven online platform, using data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, as well as develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

On or around July 19, 2023, Oddity conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing over 12 million of its Class A ordinary shares to the public at the offering price of $35.00 per share for approximate proceeds, after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions, and before expenses, of $57.26 million to the Company and $337.83 million to certain selling shareholders, including, inter alia, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Leading up to and following Oddity's IPO, Defendants widely portrayed the Company as a disruptor in the cosmetics industry. In particular, Defendants differentiated Oddity from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers by asserting that the Company used, inter alia, proprietary AI technologies to target consumer needs. With investors and analysts increasingly attentive to the potential benefits and competitive advantages of AI-powered technologies, Oddity's purportedly differentiated approach to the cosmetics industry garnered praise and attention.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Oddity overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove the Company's sales; (ii) Oddity's repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; (iii) Oddity downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against the Company and/or its subsidiaries; and (iv) as a result, Oddity's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research ("Ningi") published a report (the "Ningi Report") regarding Oddity, alleging that the Company "completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business[.]" In particular, the Ningi Report alleged, inter alia, that Ningi "talked to former employees who told [Ningi] that the [Company's] AI is nothing but a questionnaire"; that Oddity's lauded "repeat purchase rates" are attributable to "customers unknowingly enter[ing] into non-cancelable plans" that allow the Company "to recognize repeat purchases in the following quarters even though the customers don't want the product"; and that Ningi had "found hundreds of undisclosed lawsuits filed against ODDITY and its subsidiaries in the US and Israel, frequently alleging unpaid bills and violations of consumer protection laws," including multiple class action lawsuits filed within the past several years.

On this news, Oddity's Class A ordinary share price fell $3.02 per share, or 7.37%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024. Oddity's Class A ordinary share price continued to decline by an additional $1.30 per share, or 3.42%, over the following two consecutive trading sessions, closing at $36.67 per share on May 23, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP