SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Updates Shareholders with Investment Losses in MINISO Regarding Class Action Lawsuit - MNSO

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is court-appointed lead counsel pursuing a securities class action lawsuit against MINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO") regarding MINISO's American Depository Shares ("ADS") (NYSE: MNSO). MINISO's initial public offering ("IPO") occurred on October 15, 2020.

Investors who purchased MINISO's ADS's in its October 15, 2020 IPO or who purchased them between October 15, 2020 and July 26, 2022, and who suffered losses, are encouraged to contact Pomerantz for a lawsuit update and to understand their rights.

A copy of the most recently-filed complaint against MINISO can be obtained here.

Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

