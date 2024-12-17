SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Announces Shareholder Investigation of Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP announces that it is investigating Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) on behalf of the company's shareholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether Team's directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

