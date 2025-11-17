SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Announces Shareholder Investigation of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI)

News provided by

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP

Nov 17, 2025, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP announces that it is investigating Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) on behalf of the company's shareholders.  The investigation seeks to determine whether Upexi's directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

If you are a shareholder of Upexi, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information about your rights and options, please visit us at: https://pjlfirm.com/upexi-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://pjlfirm.com.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

SOURCE Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP

