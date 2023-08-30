SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating BlackSky Technology Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

News provided by

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP

30 Aug, 2023, 11:37 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY).

If you are a shareholder of BlackSky Technology Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at: https://pjlfirm.com/blacksky-technology-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP

