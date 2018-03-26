SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Innospec Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP).

If you are a shareholder of Innospec Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at: http://pjlfirm.com/innospec-inc/