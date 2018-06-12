SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating National CineMedia, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI).

If you are a shareholder of National CineMedia, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at: