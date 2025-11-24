Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Blue Foundry Bancorp is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Blue Foundry (NASDAQ: BLFY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Fulton Financial.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Blue Foundry shareholders will receive 0.6500 shares of Fulton common stock for each of their shares. Based on Fulton's share price of $17.96 as of November 21, 2025, the deal values Blue Foundry at $11.67 per share.

Blue Foundry insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Blue Foundry by imposing a significant penalty if Blue Foundry accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Blue Foundry board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP