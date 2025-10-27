Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether First Foundation Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating First Foundation (NYSE: FFWM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with FirstSun.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, First Foundation shareholders will receive 0.16083 shares of FirstSun common stock for each share of First Foundation stock owned. FirstSun stockholders will own 59.5% of the combined company, while First Foundation stockholders will own 40.5%. The transaction includes $17.5 million in cash consideration for warrant holders.

First Foundation insiders will continue to receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for First Foundation by imposing a significant penalty if First Foundation accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the First Foundation board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP