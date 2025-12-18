Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether LINKBANCORP, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating LINKBANCORP (Nasdaq: LNKB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Burke & Herbert.

In the transaction, LINKBANCORP shareholders will receive 0.1350 shares of Burke & Herbert common stock for each LINKBANCORP share owned, or the equivalent of approximately $9.38 per share. Burke & Herbert shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company, while LINKBANCORP shareholders will own 25%. LINKBANCORP insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for LINKBANCORP by imposing a significant penalty if LINKBANCORP accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the LINKBANCORP board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

