Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Marine Products Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction.

In the transaction, Marine Products stockholders will receive $2.43 per share in cash and 0.232 shares of MasterCraft common stock for each share they own. Based on MasterCraft's closing share price of $23.12 on February 4, 2026, this implies a value of $7.79 per Marine Products share.

Marine Products insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Marine Products by imposing a significant penalty if Marine Products accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Marine Products board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

