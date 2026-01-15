Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Penumbra, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Boston Scientific.

In the transaction, Penumbra stockholders can elect to receive $374 in cash or 3.8721 shares of Boston Scientific common stock per share, subject to proration. The total transaction consideration will be paid approximately 73% in cash and 27% in Boston Scientific stock. Penumbra insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Penumbra by imposing a significant penalty if Penumbra accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Penumbra board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

