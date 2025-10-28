Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Qorvo Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Skyworks.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Qorvo shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash and 0.960 of a Skyworks common share for each Qorvo share held at closing. Upon completion, Skyworks shareholders will own approximately 63 percent of the combined company, while Qorvo shareholders will own approximately 37 percent on a fully-diluted basis.

Qorvo insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Qorvo by imposing a significant penalty if Qorvo accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Qorvo board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP