Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether TreeHouse Foods Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating TreeHouse Foods (NASDAQ: THS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Investindustrial.

In the transaction, TreeHouse Foods shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share. The upfront cash portion equals an equity value of $1.2 billion. The contingent value rights will provide holders with 85% of net proceeds from ongoing litigation against Keurig Green Mountain related to antitrust claims in the single-serve coffee market.

TreeHouse Foods insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for TreeHouse Foods by imposing a significant penalty if TreeHouse Foods accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the TreeHouse Foods board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

