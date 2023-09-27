SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2023 - (NASDAQ: ALDX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of ALDX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: March 17, 2022 to June 20, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application ("NDA") did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191's effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 29, 2023.

