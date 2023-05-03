SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Allbirds, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023 - (NASDAQ: BIRD)

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Allbirds, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of BIRD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Allbirds Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's November 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings; (2) the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products; (3) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal; (4) underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/allbirds-loss-submission-form/?id=38659&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BIRD during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 12, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm