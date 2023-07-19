SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Atlas Lithium Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023 - (NASDAQ: ATLX)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Atlas Lithium Corporation.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ATLX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 25, 2022 to May 3, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/atlas-lithium-loss-submission-form/?id=42260&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ATLX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 1, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

