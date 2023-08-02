SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2023 - (NASDAQ: BTAI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of BTAI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: December 15, 2021 to June 28, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: September 5, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BTAI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 5, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

